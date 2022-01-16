HUNTINGTON — For the past several years, Huntington Post 16, SAL Squadron 16 and Auxiliary Unit 16 have partnered to recognize and honor veterans at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington on Christmas Day.
The “Gifts for Yanks” program was started during World War II when comedian Eddie Cantor started a fundraising effort to provide Christmas gifts for American military personnel hospitalized in England because of the war. His national project was called “Give to a Yank Who Gave,” which precedes the program now named “Gifts for Yanks.”
The volunteers took gift bags to the VA Medical Center to be presented to each patient there. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, members were prevented from direct contact with the patients.
Post members Roger Estep, Connie Estep, SAL member Ron Bias and Auxiliary member Frema Wilson delivered the gift bags to the hospital on Christmas morning.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.