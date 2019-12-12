HUNTINGTON — The Marshall Rec Center on Wednesday hosted a wrapping party for volunteers to put their hands to work, wrapping hundreds of presents that were donated for the Rec the Halls Angel Tree.
The wrapping party took place on the Rec gym courts, beginning Wednesday morning and continuing until all presents were wrapped.
Agencies that were part of the Angel Tree this year included the Golden Girl Group home, Pressley Ridge, A.D. Lewis, Ronald McDonald House and Necco Huntington. Over 150 “wishes” were placed on the tree and fulfilled by Rec patrons and community members.