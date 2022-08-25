HUNTINGTON — Recorded live from his home in Dingus, West Virginia, W.B. Walker’s “Old Soul Radio Show” podcast began over 10 years ago.
On Saturday, Walker will bring his program to The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden for a marathon live recording session featuring 10 hand-picked musicians. To keep things fresh at this annual live recording event, Walker has brought in eight artists who will make their debut in Huntington this weekend.
The vehicle for communication known as the podcast is basically a way to reach the masses in the digital age in a way similar to AM and public radio broadcasts years ago. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, however, podcasting seemed to blow up as it could be done in the privacy of a room with no one around, except for a guest or two who could call in from wherever they lived, making it the perfect medium for a lockdown.
These days, people are tuning in to podcasts whenever it is convenient for them, doing so on their schedule and soaking it up while they are going about their business.
Walker and his outlaw country music podcast was ahead of the curve.
“When I first started, there wasn’t a lot of people doing anything like a podcast,” said Walker. “I know that I have had a lot of podcasters that started their shows after me that have reached out to me and told me that I helped to influence them. It means a lot that I was able to get started doing a podcast when it was still considered the early days of it. And it means a lot to me that I’m still doing it 10 years later. Some podcasts only last about 10 episodes, so to do this for 10 years, it’s been a blessing.”
Walker’s “Old Soul Radio Show” can be found on iTunes, stitcher.com online radio and other outlets, and it can still be heard at his website wbwalker.com.
Because his show can be heard online anywhere there is a phone or internet connection, Walker gets emails from fans around the world.
“I get an email every day or every other day about the podcast and how many listeners I have and where the show is on the podcast charts around the world,” said Walker. “The other day, I found out that in Slovenia, it was the Number 3 music podcast in that whole country. The reach that I have with the show is just crazy. People all over the world listen to my show. I have told people before that when I stand in front of a microphone, once you upload it, you have no clue as to who is hearing it and how far it is going to go out.”
As for the live taping Saturday at The Loud, festivities will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets are $40, and that will be for 10 bands and artists who will perform for the “Old Soul Radio Show.” Those musicians will be Travis Napier, who is making this his album release show, Cody Lee Moomey, Glen Simpson and the Terry Turkey Hunt, Jayce Turley, Abe Partridge, Dalton Mills, Lance Rogers, James Reed, Madylin Goins and Sam Eplin.
Keeping that many artists on a time schedule so the radio/podcast segments can successfully be recorded is no easy feat.
“I walk into these tapings with my schedule, and I’ve been blessed that I’ve only had one time where we went way over the time limits. Mostly everybody is understanding,” Walker said. “With these multiple artist shows, you have to keep the train on schedule because we will be featuring 10 bands over eight hours. When you have that many acts, you don’t have a whole lot of room to play with as we go. Sometimes I’ll stand up there and say, ‘How many more songs do you got?’ They’ll say, ‘Three more.’ And I’ll say, ‘Well, you better pick your favorite two.’ If we don’t do that, somebody else will get cut short.”
Walker could seek out many places and venues to do his annual live podcast recordings, but chooses the Jewel City because of how he is treated. His recordings also mean the Huntington music scene is heard around the world.
“This show is kind of like an indoor festival,” Walker said. “It means the world to me that Huntington has most kindly adopted me when it comes to me doing my show here every year. Everybody there has been great to me, and it means a lot to be able to bring musicians in from all over the country to play music in Huntington.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.