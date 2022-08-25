The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

W.B. Walker will be at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden for a marathon live recording session featuring 10 hand-picked musicians who will bring their talent to his “Old Soul Radio Show” podcast.

HUNTINGTON — Recorded live from his home in Dingus, West Virginia, W.B. Walker’s “Old Soul Radio Show” podcast began over 10 years ago.

On Saturday, Walker will bring his program to The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden for a marathon live recording session featuring 10 hand-picked musicians. To keep things fresh at this annual live recording event, Walker has brought in eight artists who will make their debut in Huntington this weekend.

