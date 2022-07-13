CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History will celebrate its 45th anniversary at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Culture Center in Charleston. The event will be free and open to the public, and refreshments will be available to visitors.
The department will sell two limited-edition Blenko glass pieces; one will represent the anniversary of the department, and the other will commemorate West Virginia’s birthday on June 20.
The special edition 45th anniversary piece is a decanter in cobalt with a citrine drop-in stopper and will sell for $94. It features a blue cobalt and citrine glass. The yellow stopper was designed to be a reminder to keep eyes on the sunny days ahead.
This year’s birthday piece is a special edition alpine bowl, also in cobalt with citrine watercolor wrap, and will sell for $89. This special edition bowl uses a technique known to Blenko as Watercolor, where the vessel is wrapped in glass from Blenko’s citrine furnace before being blown out to stretch and shape the piece. No two pieces are exactly alike.
A limited number of each piece (45 anniversary pieces and 35 birthday pieces) will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about the Blenko pieces or the event, contact Charles Morris, museum director, at 304-558-0220 or Charles.W.Moris@wv.gov.
