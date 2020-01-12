New cars, trucks and SUVs galore will fill the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center at the 2020 West Virginia International Auto Show Friday, Jan. 17, through Sunday, Jan. 19.
Presented by Huntington National Bank, the 2020 West Virginia Auto Show will reveal hundreds of new and classic models and accessories throughout the Coliseum and Convention Center at 200 Civic Center Drive in downtown Charleston.
Showgoers will be able to check out the latest models in a non-selling environment, sit behind wheels and inspect engines.
New this year will be the motorcycle and Powersports Pavilion, which will showcase motorcycles, side by sides and more from local dealerships.
The largest auto show in West Virginia, this annual event will also feature the latest electric vehicles, pre-production models, local car clubs and fun for the little ones, including the Kids’ Test Drive, in which children can take a spin in a battery-powered car. Kids’ Test Drive hours will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Product specialists from leading automotive manufacturers will be at the show to answer questions and provide information on the latest vehicles as well.
Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Daily admission is $12 for adults (ages 13 and older), $8 for senior citizens (ages 62 and over) and military personnel (with any DOD identification), $7 for children ages 7 to 12 on Friday and Saturday and free for children ages 6 and younger.
Sunday will be Family Day; children 12 and younger will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.
The West Virginia International Auto Show is owned by the West Virginia Automobile Dealers Association and produced by Motor Trend Auto Shows. Along with presenting sponsor Huntington National Bank, sponsors include HD Media, United States Warranty Corp and Vacation Village Resorts and Affiliates.
For more information or to purchase tickets (an online $1 discount is available for adult tickets) in advance, visit westvirginiaautoshow.com.