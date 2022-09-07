Buddy Griffin, of Richwood, W.Va., left, plays fiddle accompanied by Max Samples on guitar at the West Virginia Museum of Music at the Charleston Town Center mall on Wednesday. Griffin was announced as one of the inductees into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
Classical pianist Barbara Nissman, of Lewisburg, W.Va., speaks at the Museum of Music on Wednesday at the Charleston Town Center mall after being announced as one of the inductees into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.
Buddy Griffin, of Richwood, W.Va., left, plays fiddle accompanied by Max Samples on guitar at the West Virginia Museum of Music at the Charleston Town Center mall on Wednesday. Griffin was announced as one of the inductees into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
Classical pianist Barbara Nissman, of Lewisburg, W.Va., speaks at the Museum of Music on Wednesday at the Charleston Town Center mall after being announced as one of the inductees into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame.
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame announced its ninth class of inductees Wednesday during a ceremony at the hall’s Museum of Music in the Charleston Town Center mall.
Members of the Class of 2023 are bluegrass and country music artist Buddy Griffin; founding members of Parliament-Funkadelic Clarence “Fuzzy” Haskins and Calvin Simon; classical pianist Barbara Nissman; bluegrass pioneers the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers; and Winston Walls, regarded as one of the world’s greatest Hammond B3 organ players.
“The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 continues our mission to recognize outstanding artists who were born or raised in the Mountain State,” Music Hall of Fame director Michael Lipton said in a news release. “Our ninth class honors five unique and diverse West Virginia artists who have made lasting contributions to the music of their home state and American music.”
Griffin, a Richwood native, has performed on the Grand Ole Opry more than 200 times.
A multi-instrumentalist, Griffin has toured and recorded with the likes of Jim & Jesse and the Virginia Boys, Johnny Russell, and Mother Maybelle Carter.
Haskins and Simon, known as “West Virginia’s Funk Brothers,” were born in the southern coalfields in the early 1940s and moved to New Jersey in the mid-1950s with their families. It was there they met George Clinton and joined the Parliaments, a doo-wop barbershop quartet. The group would later morph into what became one of music’s most influential funk bands, Parliament-Funkadelic.
Haskins and Simon, along with their Parliament-Funkadelic bandmates, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.
Nissman has lived in Lewisburg for more than three decades after being born in Philadelphia. She has performed with some of the world’s leading orchestras, and took the stage at the Kennedy Center’s 25th Anniversary Gala concert. In addition to performing, Nissman has contributed to several books and musical publications, and hosted a music lecture series, “Barbara & Friends.”
The Lonesome Pine Fiddlers, whose members hailed from Mingo and Mercer counties, helped pioneer what is now called bluegrass music in the late 1930s and early 1940s. The group continued in various forms until the mid-1960s. Founding members included Ezra, Ray and Charlie Cline, with Melvin and Ray Goins joining shortly thereafter.
“The Boss of the B3,” Walls got his musical start playing drums before making the switch to organ in the late 1950s. He went on to lead his own group for four decades, while also backing artists including The Pointer Sisters, Al Green, Charlie Pride, and Ike and Tina Turner. In addition to performing, Walls spent time as a motorcycle trick rider, a roller derby player and a professional wrestler.
The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held in May at the Culture Center Theater. The event will be broadcast live on West Virginia Public Broadcasting. For more information, call 304-342-4412 or email wvmhof@gmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.