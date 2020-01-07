youthsymphonywinterconcert

The West Virginia Youth Symphony will perform its annual Winter Concert on Sunday, Jan. 12, at the University of Charleston. Courtesy photo by Michael W. Keller

 Courtesy of Michael W. Keller

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Youth Symphony will present its annual Winter Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, in the University of Charleston Geary Auditorium. Student musicians will perform in four different ensembles: Cadet Strings, Youth Strings, Youth Wind Ensemble, and Youth Orchestra. The concert repertoire will include selections by Bizet, Corelli, Holst and Vivaldi, among others.

Tickets are $10 for adults; all children 18 and younger will be admitted free.

The West Virginia Youth Symphony is a nonprofit arts organization that provides instrumental instruction and performance opportunities to young musicians from the region, supporting four ensembles and nine chamber groups. The current West Virginia Youth Symphony consists of 92 music students, ranging in age from 7 to 18 and from 36 different schools and 11 counties in West Virginia and Ohio.

For more information, call the WVYS office at 304-957-9888 or visit the website, www.wvyouthsymphony.org.

