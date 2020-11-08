HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Wall of Fame will add four inductees this year, bringing its total members to 143.
The inductees for 2020 are Jane C. Fotos, R.N., Ed.D.; Timothy Scott Millne; Robert K. Smith; and the late Lawrence Edward Levine.
The City of Huntington Foundation Inc.’s Greater Huntington Wall of Fame was formed in 1987 to recognize outstanding citizen achievement. This year, due to COVID-19, the foundation will be unable to honor this class of 2020 inductees with a large celebration at the civic arena.
Plans for a video documenting Mayor Steve Williams’ presentation of plaques to each inductee are in the works. The date for the video viewing has not been decided.
Here is more information about the inductees from the foundation:
JANE C. FOTOS
Fotos moved with her family from Indiana to Huntington in January 1951 and graduated from Huntington High School in 1952. She attended Jewish Hospital School of Nursing in Cincinnati and graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing with a diploma in nursing to realize her dream of becoming a registered nurse. Fotos became an instructor in the School of Nursing in 1968 and continued her professional career as a nurse educator until she retired from Marshall University as professor emeritus in 1999.
In order to meet the changing academic requirements for faculty teaching in West Virginia-based schools of nursing, Fotos earned BA, MA and RN/BSN degrees and finally embarked in 1979 on a two-year weekly commute to the University of Cincinnati to earn a Master of Science in Nursing.
When she returned to Marshall in 1981 as associate dean of continuing education in the School of Nursing, she continued her academic education and earned one of the first cooperative MU/WVU Ed.D. degrees in 1985. Her father claimed that she had more degrees than a thermometer.
During her tenure at Marshall, Fotos traveled to many areas of the state to provide continuing education programs for nurses and taught aspiring new nurses in the classroom and nursing labs, a role she loved. She also chaired the committees that developed the generic BSN and the MSN Family Nurse Practitioner degree programs, served as interim dean for a time and represented the SON on the MU Faculty Senate Executive Committee and other MU committees. She is most proud of being a member of a team of nurse educators who made these important nursing degree programs possible.
She was married to Michael A. Fotos Jr. for 66 years, is the mother of Margo and Michael (Claudia) and grandmother of Kate, and a community volunteer and leader in many civic, church and professional organizations. Fotos was a Girl Scout leader, United Way volunteer, three-term member and board president of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, volunteer nurse and board member of Ebenezer Medical Outreach, and church moderator, among other endeavors. After retirement, Jane and Mike Fotos moved to Woodlands Retirement Community and enjoyed time to golf and travel, including mission trips to Nicaragua.
TIMOTHY SCOTT MILLNE
Millne was born Sept. 28, 1952, in Port Huron, Michigan, to Robert S. Millne and Leah Gayle. During his early years he moved to many places, including Huntington. After moving to Seaford, Delaware, where he graduated in 1970 with multi-sports honors, Millne moved back to West Virginia — the state he loved.
Millne’s construction background led to his employment with the Laborers’ International Union of North America and becoming a part of his union leadership until his retirement, 44 years. Over the years he also was part of Laborers’ Training, Affiliated Construction Trades Foundation, Tri-State Building Trades, WV Laborers’ District Council, SW District Labor Council and WV AFL-CIO.
Millne was dedicated to creating jobs for the community that offered high wages, health and welfare and pension benefits. His mantra of “Local jobs for local people” he took to work daily, helping not only workers but also contractors who employ people.
He was active in the community with development boards, United Way, WV Jobs Investment, planning commissions and in other ways.
Millne’s family includes his wife, Diana; his two sons, Andy and Aaron Kirtley; his two daughters-in-law, Rebecca and Julie; and his four grandkids, Hayleigh, Jared, Jon and Taylor.
ROBERT K. “BOB” SMITH
Smith was born next to the railroad tracks near Hal Greer Boulevard (then 16th Street) on April 24, 1938. Early on in his life, he would carry a broomstick around with him, pretending it was a microphone. That was the first of several clues that led to a career in broadcasting. Other hints included selling peanuts at McCrory’s 5&10 store in downtown Huntington. He would stand in a center aisle and yell at the top of his voice; peanut sales were good.
Later, during his first two years at Marshall University, he announced the arrival and departure of buses at the Greyhound Bus Terminal in Huntington.
A whirlwind of events surrounded Smith after his graduation from Marshall. Within a period of four months, he was married and drafted into the U.S. Army. His military career ended in 1988 after serving 27 years. He retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel, receiving several commendations and awards.
After his stint in the Army, Smith found a job as a disc jockey, salesman and program director at WVOW Radio in Logan, West Virginia. It was there that he uttered the most famous faux pas in his entire broadcasting career. A bank had been held up in Logan and a female from Big Ugly, West Virginia, was a suspect. On the air, he was quoted as saying, “Police are searching for a Big Ugly woman.”
Following his four-year radio career, Smith took a giant leap into television and took a pay cut to do it. He began working for WHTN-TV (now WOWK-TV), where his first responsibility was staff announcing and weather forecasting.
After three years, he joined the news department and almost immediately faced the Marshall University football team plane crash that killed 75 people, including his good friend and co-worker Ken Jones, the sports director for Channel 13. Smith was sent to the scene to cover the story — the most important one he would ever cover during his broadcasting career.
He later became news director and then, in 1976 under new ownership, he was named anchor for the 6 and 11 o’clock newscasts. In 1986, Smith moved two blocks down the street to begin his position as co-anchor for the 6 and 11 o’clock newscasts at WSAZ-TV. From Hollywood to Hometown Hero, Smith covered a gamut of newsworthy celebrities and events. One of his favorite things to do was to identify a viewer problem and then investigate and eventually solve the problem.
Smith has always had a penchant for community service and helping others, which manifested itself in many different ways. He has always been involved in his church and has held positions including deacon, Sunday school superintendent, worship leader, choir member and food pantry volunteer. He was also a founding board member of Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers, which is now Faith in Action. He volunteered for that organization as well, visiting people with disabilities and running errands for them.
Other opportunities for service came in the form of membership in several service clubs including Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions. He has also been an active member of the Gideons, a Bible distribution ministry.
He is the son of Henry Richard Smith and Bernice Fannin Smith. He was married to Patricia Morgan, who is deceased, and to Billie Borland, who is also deceased. His two children are David Scott Smith and Dr. Sherri Catherine Smith. He has two grandchildren, Morgan Joyner and Nicholas Smith. He has two great-grandchildren, Max and Milo Joyner. He is married to JoAnna Lantz Smith.
LAWRENCE “LARRY” EDWARD LEVINE
Levine (1943-2002) was born on Sept. 12, 1943, in Huntington, the second son of Louis Edward Levine and Lillian (“Lil”) Sarah Levine. He graduated from Huntington High School in 1961 and from Marshall University in 1966 with a teaching degree. At Marshall, Levine was a member of the Army ROTC drum and bugle corps and Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, for which he was an adviser in the 1990s. Levine was a founding member of, and drummer for, the Collegiates, a popular Huntington-based band in the 1960s.
After graduating from Marshall, Levine taught business math at Huntington High School. However, he is perhaps best remembered as co-founder and vice president of The Pied Piper Inc., the Huntington-based musical instrument and audio-video retailer, which he and his brother, Charles “Chuck” S. Levine, opened in June 1967. From its humble beginnings at 1035 4th Ave., The Pied Piper would become a Huntington landmark after moving to a 15,000-square-foot Tudor-style building at 1200 3rd Ave. in 1976. The Pied Piper grew to five locations in West Virginia and Kentucky and, in 1991, Music Trades magazine ranked the company as the third largest Full-Line American Music Retailer.
In 1978, Larry and Chuck Levine helped introduce Huntington to drum and bugle corps competition through Drums Across the Tri-State. Presented annually for 23 years, the show was one of the longest-running competitions sanctioned by Drum Corps International.
Levine was a director and past president of the Huntington YMCA and a board member of the Cabell County American Cancer Society. Through the years, he helped with toy drives and other philanthropic activities. He also served on the board of directors of the Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., the Guaranty National Bank, the Commerce Bank Huntington branch and the Huntington Bank Huntington branch.
The City of Huntington Foundation is dedicated to continuing the Greater Huntington Wall of Fame. The video viewing will be a fundraising event for the foundation, as the community’s continued support is needed during this time. Each contribution is tax-deductible.
Nominations for 2021 are being accepted. Contact Maxine Loudermilk at 304-696-5522 for information and assistance.