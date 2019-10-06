HUNTINGTON — The Walnut Hills Action Team (WHAT — a subsidiary of the Neighborhood Institute of Huntington) will hold its October meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, in the Community Room of the Gallaher Village Public Library, 368 Norway Ave., Huntington.
Items of interest to residents of Walnut Hills and adjacent neighborhoods will be discussed. An overview on considerations for the planning for the improvement of Gallaher Village Square will be presented and discussed. WHAT has an active Gallaher Village Square committee.
The meeting is open to the public. Residents of Walnut Hills and adjacent neighborhoods are encouraged to attend.