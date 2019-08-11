HUNTINGTON — The Walnut Hills Action Team (WHAT), a subsidiary of the City of Huntington Neighborhood Institute, will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, in the community room of the Gallaher Village Library.

Items of interest to residents of the Walnut Hills community and adjacent neighborhoods will be discussed. Strategies toward making improvements in Gallaher Village Square will be included as an item of business. The meeting is open to the public, and residents are urged to attend.

