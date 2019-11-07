HUNTINGTON — The Walnut Hills Action Team (a subsidiary of the Neighborhood Institute of Huntington) will hold its November meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the Community Room of the Gallaher Village Public Library, 368 Norway Ave., Huntington.

AEP Director of External Affairs Steven G. Stewart and Mark Booth, AEP project engineer, will be guest speakers.

During the business part of the meeting, a report will be given on the progress of Gallaher Square improvement planning. The meeting is open to the public; residents and representatives of businesses in and around the Walnut Hills neighborhood are encouraged to attend.

