HUNTINGTON — The Walnut Hills Action Team (WHAT) hosted the Rev. Shannon Blosser as its guest speaker for its Sept. 9 meeting.
Blosser, pastor of the Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, spoke about his arrival to Huntington and his interest in being involved in the community’s affairs, according to team member Jim McClelland.
WHAT is one of the subdivisions of the Neighborhood Institute of Huntington. It meets regularly on the second Tuesday of each month in the community room of the Gallaher Village Public Library.
During meetings, which sometimes include a city council report, a report of police involvement is given, as well as a report on the latest meeting of the Neighborhood Institute, and a variety of issues pertinent to Walnut Hills and adjacent neighborhoods are taken up.
McClelland said two matters of particular interest to the group are improving sidewalk access along Norway Avenue and improving Gallaher Village Square, the former site of Gallaher Grade School. A square committee is actively working on the early planning stages.
Led by president Bob Hardin, WHAT has been consistently active over many years, according to McClelland. It accommodates speakers mostly involved with civic issues, and offers fellowship around foods and refreshments, and welcomes new faces and listens to and acts on concerns. Residents and representatives of businesses in and around the Walnut Hills neighborhood are urged to participate.