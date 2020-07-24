HUNTINGTON — Walt Disney (1901-1966), a pioneer in motion picture animation and the entertainment industry, will be portrayed by James Froemel, of Maidsville, West Virginia, at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Beech Fork State Park. The character is new to the West Virginia Humanities Council’s History Alive! program.
Though his name has become synonymous with the company he created, young Walt Disney struggled to create an animation company in Chicago, Illinois, and Kansas City, Missouri, before moving to Los Angeles, California, in 1923. After losing the rights to some of his early animated characters, he finally struck Hollywood gold with the creation of Mickey Mouse.
Character presentations are offered through the West Virginia Humanities Council’s History Alive! program as a means of exploring history by interacting with noteworthy historical figures. Humanities scholars have carefully researched a variety of sources about the figures they portray, such as journals, letters, official documents, speeches, autobiographies and research by other scholars, in developing their presentation.
This program is available to interested nonprofit groups such as libraries, museums and historical societies. For more information, call the West Virginia Humanities Council at 304-346-8500 or visit www.wvhumanities.org.