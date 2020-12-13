WAYNE, W.Va. — Local historian Robert Thompson’s newest book is a chance for community members to learn about how the Great Depression affected Wayne County.
“You always hear about the stock market crash as being kind of the spark that set off the great depression, but really in West Virginia and in this area, the economy had been kind of going down for years before that,” Thompson said.
Thompson’s 16th book, “Dirt Floor Poor” tells the story of what the people of Wayne County experienced during the Great Depression. Thompson said people often forget that while the Great Depression affected people throughout the country, there were different experiences when comparing bigger cities like New York to Appalachian areas such as Wayne.
“Dirt Floor Poor” showcases not only the economic impact in Wayne County that came from the Great Depression, but it also examines the personal hardships people in the area faced.
Beyond the typical job loss seen during the Great Depression, the county had people who resorted to living in caves because that is what they could afford at the time.
Covering about 11 years of Wayne County history, Thompson said he dedicated a lot of space in the book to interviews with people who were alive during that time period.
“I was able to do quite a few interviews of people who actually lived during that time period. I was able to interview several people up in their 90s and a couple World War II veterans that are still living,” he said. “So, a lot of the book is based on actual interviews from people who live in Wayne County or did live in Wayne County during that time period.”
According to Thompson, one of the best ways to learn about a time period is to talk to people who have first-hand experiences.
Regarding the interviews included in his book, Thompson said gathering the interviews and talking with people was his favorite part.
“Getting to interview the older people who have actually experienced the time period — it’s incredible,” he said. “I love history — especially local history — and when you sit down and interview or talk to somebody who is 96 or 97 years old, that’s living history. There’s no better way to learn about something than to talk to somebody who actually experienced it.”
Thompson said he has always been interested in the Great Depression era, and being able to learn about his own grandparents’ experiences during the time led him to writing this book. He said he had hoped to learn even more about the place he has grown up and lived in all his life, and learned there are a few details still in Wayne that have survived through the Depression and into the present.
Thompson said while his books are primarily targeted to people who currently live in Wayne County and surrounding areas, he also hopes people with relatives that may have previously lived in the area are interested in them as well.
In the past, Thompson has sent books to people with connections to Wayne, and he said he has sent them to at least 38 different states.
As a teacher and a former delegate in District 19, Thompson said he spends his free time writing. Now being recently elected to the Wayne County Commission, he plans to continue researching and writing his historical works and sees each book as an opportunity for local history in his classroom.
“Really no matter what time period we’re talking about in my classes, I try to incorporate some of the local stuff into it,” he said. “I think that kind of helps connect these kids to real historical events when they can see that these events actually had an impact here on places and people that they’re familiar with.”
Thompson said he usually has two or three projects in progress at a time, and he is already working on his next probable book about Laban Walker, the only man executed and hanged in Wayne County after being found guilty of murder.
While Thompson’s newest book was published in April 2020, he said he has not been publicizing it much because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but he thinks the book could be a nice gift for anyone interested in history.
“Dirt Floor Poor” can be purchased at the Wayne County Public Library, Twelvepole Trading Post in Wayne or on Lulu.com along with all of Thompson’s other publications.