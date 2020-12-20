WAYNE — Scott Followay knew his brother, Chip, was loved by many in the Wayne County community, but when Chip suddenly passed in May 2020, Scott had no idea the number of lives touched by his brother.
He found out just how loved Chip was when he organized a golf tournament to memorialize him.
“Old people, young people — everyone just loved my brother. He was such a good guy and well known and well-loved in the community,” Scott said. “I knew we’d have a pretty good response from his friends, but I wasn’t sure how big this would be, I had no idea. It ended up being huge for a golf tournament and once I got the advertisement out there and started telling people, it just took off like wildfire.”
Chip Followay, 52, died May 1, 2020 suddenly at his home. Following his death, Scott wanted to find a way for friends and family to honor and remember the life Chip lived.
Since Chip loved golf, Scott thought there would be no better way to honor him than by organizing a golf tournament — which adapted into the Chip Followay Memorial Golf Scramble.
Scott said he thought there would only be a smaller number of participants, originally telling the golf course they expected 50-80 golfers to show.
However, more than 240 people showed up to gold in memory of Chip.
Scott said the community support was more than he could have imagined.
“There were so many people and businesses and local families that loved Chip that wanted to donate something to help out,” he said. “We were shocked that so many people would be able to take a day off of work — but some companies would pay their guys to come play. They would have three or four guys come to the tournament, they paid for their spots in the game and were also paying them for work. And, then they would donate some more, it was absolutely incredible.”
The tournament took place in September at the Sugarwood Golf Course in Lavalette, and Scott said despite taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic, golf is an outside sport, which allowed everyone to participate in a safe way. He said people were able to golf in small groups if they wanted, and everyone was able to social distance.
Scott said from the beginning, he knew if the golf tournament raised any money, he would be sure to give it to a good cause — though he did not expect there to be much when he was began planning the event.
However, with around 240 golfers and more than 40 different sponsors, the tournament ended up raising $7,000.
Then, after the very successful tournament, Scott and his family had to decide what to do with all of the money.
The Followay family knew they wanted to donate all the money made from the tournament, so they decided to consider what Chip loved, and found what they believed to be the best place for the donations to be given to — the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
“We just wanted to give it to an organization that would put it to use to help children, whether it being health or just financial or whatever, so we thought that would be a great cause and Chip would be happy with that,” Scott said. “I know if he could be here, he would be smiling from ear to ear knowing we were able to raise that kind of money for children who need the help.”
The Hoops Family Children’s Hospital has multiple departments all dedicated to assisting and caring for pediatric patients. With departments including general pediatric care, NICU, a Child’s Life Specialties and more, there are always uses for donations, according to Kristi Arrowood, the director of development with the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation.
“This particular gift was given to the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital to be used as our greatest needs category,” Arrowood said. “For that, it allows the director of the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and her leadership team to identify what is needed at that moment, and with all of those different programs within one hospital, there are always needs.”
Arrowood said when she found out about the large donation to the hospital, she began crying because of how thoughtful it was.
“When I walked in and started talking to one of our employees and Scott, and they turned around and said it’s $7,000, I teared up,” she said. “No matter how much it is, every dollar counts. That goes such a long way in helping the children’s hospital have an impact on these kids. So I cried because they had no idea it was going to be so much, and when they realized how much it was and presented the check, it was an overwhelming sense of joy and love for Chip.”
She also said the money can go toward multiple things, including providing children with toys and activities while they are in the hospital, so that the holiday season is not as difficult.
Arrowood made it clear that when it comes to donating, everything counts, whether it is $1, $10 or $1,000 — but she was very grateful for the $7,000 donation because it can be put toward multiple good departments.
Arrowood said she did not know Chip personally, but she believed if so many people were willing to come to a golf tournament in remembrance of him, he must have been a wonderful man.
“I think the sweetest part was the fact that once they (Scott and Chip’s families) started planning this golf tournament, the average tournament does not wield more than 200 golfers,” Arrowood said. “So that was just a testimony to Chip and the love that the community and his family and friends wanted to give back, and we are just so grateful. I had never met him, but just hearing about all of these people that showed up for it means he must have been something special.”
Scott said he was blessed to have so many people show their love for his brother, and he is excited to make the golf tournament a yearly event to continue to honor and remember Chip. While he has not set an exact date yet, he is already starting plans for the next golf tournament in memory of Chip, set for September 2021.