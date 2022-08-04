The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Austin Adkins & The Coal Dust Holler Band perform to a crowd gathered on 3rd Avenue as Kindred Communications’ Dawg Dazzle takes place on July 2, 2021, in downtown Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A lover of country music, Austin Adkins strummed his guitar and sang for years by himself and with friends. But about five years ago, he started to write his own songs and began sending his music to record companies in Nashville, hoping somebody would bite.

The SMG Records label liked what they heard from Adkins, and as a result, his new single, “Fell In Love In The Middle of a Backroad,” is about to drop for the rest of the world to hear.

