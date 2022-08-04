HUNTINGTON — A lover of country music, Austin Adkins strummed his guitar and sang for years by himself and with friends. But about five years ago, he started to write his own songs and began sending his music to record companies in Nashville, hoping somebody would bite.
The SMG Records label liked what they heard from Adkins, and as a result, his new single, “Fell In Love In The Middle of a Backroad,” is about to drop for the rest of the world to hear.
Adkins will celebrate the debut of “Fell In Love In The Middle of a Backroad” with a release party and show at The Union Pub & Grill at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. The venue is at 1125 4th Ave. in Huntington.
“I came to music very late, in my opinion,” Adkins said. “I played some guitar and sang for a few years, but after living for three years in Tennessee and going around and watching other performers play shows, I thought I’d try my hand at it. The first song that I ever wrote was called ‘Coal Dust Holler’ about West Virginia, which I wrote because I was feeling homesick. I had an uncle that got hurt and was down on his back for four or five years after a roof collapse and support beam fell right on his back, so I know that the coal mines can be rough on people.”
Adkins is confident in his ability to write new compositions.
“I’m not one to be real talky or anything, but I do tell people that I do not write a bad song,” Adkins said. “The reason is I will be halfway through writing a song and I will step back and look at it, and if it is cheesy or if there is no potential in it, I will totally scrap the song. And the only songs that I sing at my shows are the ones that I think have the potential to go somewhere. I probably have written 300 songs, but there are only about 10 that I love. I read this one time and I firmly believe it, as in ‘songwriting is a muscle and the more you use it, the better it gets’ or else you’ll lose them.”
Adkins, who is diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum, also has a sort of superpower that enables him to write songs in a unique way.
“I am autistic, and what is weird is I can close my eyes and watch a music video that is playing in my head and I can write a song about what is happening in that video,” Adkins said. “It is hard to explain my songwriting process to other songwriters, as they ask, ‘How are you able to do that?’ I say, ‘I have no clue.’ I close my eyes and a video starts playing and I just write it.”
It took a while before Adkins was comfortable doing concerts in front of an audience.
“It is weird because whenever I get onstage, I don’t get nervous, yet when I get off stage around groups of people that I don’t know that well, that is when I get nervous,” Adkins said. “It is totally backward for me, as you would think that the more people that is in the crowd, the more nervous I would be, but no, as in the fewer the people in the audience, the more nervous I am onstage. My band and I headlined the Dawg Dazzle festival last year and there was about 5,000 people there and I was cool as a cucumber the whole time.”
After writing “Fell In Love In The Middle of a Backroad” and other songs, Adkins became proactive when it came time to seek out a record label.
“I started looking at different labels and I sent an email to them saying that I was interested in learning about how they went about signing new artists, and they asked me to send them a couple of my songs, a few of my live videos and I sent them my website and all of that. Once they reviewed all of that, they said that they believed that they could work with me. So I signed on with them. That happened in early March and I recorded the new single in a little studio down in Nashville.”
On Friday night at The Union Pub & Grill, Adkins and crew will perform his new single and more. The evening’s music will begin with another local entertainer, singer Lindsay Helms.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.