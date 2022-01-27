WAYNE — Compared to regular running events, which usually happen on hard roads and streets, trail runs involve the extra layer of navigating nature. Participants must constantly go up and down while running through dirt, ice, tree roots, mud and even creeks. But that is what makes it fun for those who desire a more earthy approach to fitness and competition.
On Saturday, Jan. 29, runners are invited to take part in the Race Through Fallen Timbers event at Elmcrest Farm, 140 Shirley Burgess Road in Wayne County. The 15K timed trail race is open to all ages, and a 5K trail race and a guided hike will be offered as well.
Hosting the event are Park and Lacy Ferguson, who own and operate Elmcrest Farm, a natural and sustainable farm that seeks to increase the farm-to-table aspect of eating in the Tri-State.
“If a road runner hopped onto a trail ride, I think they would be kind of surprised because trail races feature a lot of variety when it comes to terrain,” said Park Ferguson. “There is a big trail race scene here locally, and a lot of folks have been doing it here for a long time. We get a pretty good turnout for our race every year. This year we may get about 200 or more due to the fact that we took 2021 off because of the COVID pandemic.”
Pre-event registration can be found at runsignup.com. Day-of event registration will take place on site from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Entrance fee for the timed 15K trail race is $45, guided hikes are $15 and the 5K trail run is $40. This natural and sustainable farm will also offer a farm-to-table brunch from 10 a.m. until noon for $15.
Parking will be at Harmony Baptist Church next to Elmcrest Farm, where a shuttle will be provided.
“We started trail running back in 2013,” adds Lacy Ferguson. “We started running on the road, but the road gets kind of boring. The trails, however, kind of call you in. There is a big trail racing community in West Virginia including the West Virginia Mountain Trail Runners Association, who host a series of races throughout the Mountain State. We ran in a lot of other people’s races before we thought, ‘Hey, let’s try to host one of our own.’ The first race we hosted about eight years ago was just short of a disaster, but we learned a lot that year. We made all of the mistakes that a rookie would make when planning a new race. But we have learned from that, and the trail is mapped very well now and marked very well, and there is a mixture of terribly difficult parts of the trail and very enjoyable parts as well. In our first year, we didn’t check all of those boxes.”
Leading up to race time, work has to be done to keep the trails in running shape.
“We usually start working on the trails around November and December, although the big ice storm we had last February meant that this year we probably had to work 10-plus full days to clean the trails up,” said Park Ferguson. “Normally it would take a handful of people, two chain saws and a tractor working one or two days to get ready. But this year, we had 10 or 11 eight-hour days out there to get it cleaned up because that ice storm was disastrous to our trees and to our trails. A 15K race is 9.3 miles long, and on our trail there is just one little section that repeats; otherwise it is 9 miles of land that you are on only once, and we are ready.”
If you are not a runner, there will be guided tours of the farm available as well Saturday. But for those up for a winter adventure, the trail run is for you.
“People really like our event because it is one of the tougher 15Ks that you will find,” said Park Ferguson. “That is because there is a lot of ups and downs. But people really enjoy it. They also enjoy the farm-to-table brunch that we offer post-race. The runners get out there and go through ice and mud, and then they come back and enjoy a hot bowl of soup and more food. Because of that, there is a lot of fellowship at this event, with probably more of that found here at our race than others. And yes, there are a couple of creek crossings so you are going to get wet early and often and still have fun.”
More information on Elmcrest Farm can be found at facebook.com/ElmcrestFarm.