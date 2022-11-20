Still reeling from the 2022 Wayne football season or perhaps one of the many seasons of the past? An author who grew up in the area recently released a novel that may fill the void.
Todd R. Marcum grew up in Wayne County and recently released his first novel, “Wayne Out Wayne,” about a fictional Wayne High School football team.
The book tells the story of a Wayne team that seems destined for a state championship run until a star linebacker is involved in a bizarre on-field incident, jeopardizing the season and throwing the player’s life into chaos.
“My dad loved Pioneer football, and we were at the games almost every Friday night when I was growing up,” Marcum said. “I moved away from Wayne after college, but those memories have always had a special place in my heart. I keep up with friends in the area and try to get to Wayne when I come home.”
On the first day of release, “Way Out Wayne” was the No. 1 new release in the Kindle Teen & Young Adult Football e-books category and entered the Top 100 in book sales in both the Sports Fiction and Humorous Fiction categories.
Marcum said the high school football atmosphere and experience in Wayne are similar in small towns across the country, giving the book a broader appeal.
While the book addresses serious issues, Marcum says it is a fast read with plenty of humor and a bit of Mountain State history.
“I enjoyed blending fact and fiction as I worked on this novel,” Marcum said. “I am happy with the story and feel I have developed a relationship with the characters. While the work is entirely fictional and I take some literary license, there are a lot of homages to people and places I still love.”
He says he is grateful for the opportunity “Way Out Wayne” has given him to reconnect with old friends and the positive reception the book has received.
Marcum said he gets questions about why he wrote a book, and the answer is fairly simple.
“It was just to tell a story and reconnect with the place that means so much to me,” he explained. “I had a wonderful experience growing up in Wayne. I had great friends, committed teachers and a terrific family life.
“It was a place I wanted to share. While I did my best to update it to make it a modern story, it is clearly influenced by my experience.”
“Way Out Wayne” is suitable for most audiences; however, readers should be aware that it features some coarse locker room language and underage drinking.
It is available on Amazon in print and e-book formats.
