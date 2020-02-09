Recently engaged couples are often so swept up in the excitement surrounding their engagements that they can be forgiven for initially overlooking all the wedding planning that awaits them.
Planning a wedding is no small task, but many couples very much enjoy all the hard work that goes into making their special day a success.
It’s hard for newly engaged couples who have never before planned a wedding to know what awaits them. But the following tips can help make the wedding planning process go smoothly.
Find your organization method and style
Organization is the key to pulling off the wedding of your dreams.
Whether your organizational style is best served by jotting details like dates and deposit deadlines down in a notebook or utilizing an online spreadsheet or smartphone app, choose your method early on. Keeping information and reminders in one place can make it easier to manage all the tasks that lie ahead.
Take your time
There’s no rush to the altar. Feel free to extend the engagement long enough to keep stress levels down and get the location and ceremony of your dreams.
Many recently engaged couples feel pressured to get married right away. Stretching out the engagement to save money or give yourself more time to plan can make for a wonderful wedding day.
Discuss the budget openly and honestly
Did you know a New York City wedding can cost $77,000, according to Money magazine?
Wedding costs can vary widely, and couples should sit down together to decide what they can afford and are willing to pay for.
Decide on a guest list
Planning decisions are often based around the projected number of guests. You’ll need to have a ballpark figure regarding guests before you can choose a venue and make other decisions, such as where guests will stay. And if the majority of guests are coming from a certain area, such as your hometown, you may want to bring the wedding to them instead of asking them to come to you.
Create a priorities list
Make a list of at least three things that are most important for each of you. It may be the ceremony location, the food or another factor. Knowing what is important can help you negotiate prices and understand what to look for when planning.
These are some of the considerations couples should make while planning their weddings.
While it’s important to consider these factors and others, it’s also important that couples have fun when planning their nuptials.