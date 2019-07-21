First Place
First Place, a Christian weight loss program open to anyone wanting to attend, meets at 7 p.m. Mondays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays in Room 213 of the First United Methodist Church, 1124 5th Ave. Call 304-523-0357.
TOPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly is an international nonprofit weight-loss support group, providing members with information and fellowship, promoting a sensible approach to weight loss. Call or text Lena Adkins, area captain, at 304-544-5370 or email lena.adkins54@gmail.com.
Weekly area meetings:
Monday - TOPS WV 603, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2015 Adams Ave., Huntington. Weigh-in, 5 p.m.
Tuesday - TOPS WV 394, Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church, 103 Jefferson Park Drive, Huntington. Weigh-in, 10 a.m.; TOPS WV 150, Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2440 U.S. 60, Hurricane, West Virginia. Weigh-in, 6 p.m.; TOPS WV 465, Winfield United Methodist Church, 20 Radwin Drive, Winfield, West Virginia, Weigh-in, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday - TOPS WV 370, Milton United Methodist Church, 1007 Church St., Milton. Weigh-in, 5 p.m.; TOPS WV 574, Salt Rock Public Library, 5575 Madison Creek Road, Salt Rock. Weigh-in, 5:15 p.m.; TOPS WV 530, One Accord Community Church, 212 Dudding Ave., Hurricane, West Virginia. Weigh-in, 8:30 a.m.; TOPS WV 495, Crum Mason Lodge, 448 Crum Road Crum. Weigh-in, 3:30 p.m.
Weight Watchers
The following weigh-ins and meetings are offered by Weight Watchers:
Monday - 5:30 p.m., YMCA, 917 9th St., Huntington.
Tuesday - 9:30 a.m., Fourth Avenue Methodist Church, 3031 4th Ave., Huntington.
Thursday - noon and 5:30 p.m., Central Church of the Nazarene, 1102 Adams Ave., Huntington; 6 p.m., Pea Ridge Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington; 6 p.m. Wayne Elementary School, 80 McGinnis Drive, Wayne.
Saturday - 8 a.m. Pea Ridge Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington; 9:30 a.m., Wayne Elementary School, 80 McGinnis Drive, Wayne.
Overeaters Anonymous
Sunday - 2 p.m., St. Ann Church, 310 3rd Ave., Chesapeake, Ohio.
