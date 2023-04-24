HUNTINGTON — The West Huntington Library will hold its first community craft swap from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, and donations are being accepted now.
Library branch manager Olivia Picklesimer saw the craft swap on a Facebook page for librarians to share program ideas.
“I kept seeing this idea for a craft swap and I'm like, 'Hey, we have a lot of artistic and crafty people here. I bet this would do really well,'” Picklesimer said.
The library began accepting donations last week and will continue collection until April 25. Donations must be craft materials and tools; things like ribbon, paper, fabric, yarn, ink, glue, glitter, wire, beads, paint and hot glue guns are just a few examples.
“That's our main goal — to bring the community together, get people together, have people come in our doors, you know, that's our main goal,” she said.
Items must be in good and working condition, so no dried up ink or scissors that can’t cut anything. Items also must be clean, separated and sorted.
Those who donate will receive an entry ticket to visit the craft swap at 4 p.m. Anyone, whether they donated or not, can choose items from 5 to 6 p.m. The library usually closes at 5:30 p.m. and is staying open for an extra half hour for the event; however, books cannot be checked out after 5:30 p.m.
“We'll get people in here, you know, and they can maybe find some items to try out something, you know, a new endeavor that they've been wanting to try,” she said.
All items left at the end of the craft swap will be donated to charity. The event is free to attend.
