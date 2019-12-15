HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Library will host an open house at its West Huntington Branch from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, to celebrate recent improvements there, which include new carpet and new tile, as well as a fresh coat of paint on the interior.
These improvements were made possible by a gift from Leslie Pettys and revenue drawn from the Cabell County Library’s Endowment Fund.
Originally located in a storefront on 14th Street West, the West Huntington Branch Library’s current building was opened in 1990.
For more information on the open house or other library-related issues, call the West Huntington Branch Library at 304-528-5697, or the Main Library at 304-528-5700.