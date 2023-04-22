The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CHARLESTON — Multi-time New York Times Best Sellers, rapid risers, a local who's made good and a hall of fame science-fiction author are among the featured authors chosen for the annual West Virginia Book Festival and a preceding lecture this year.

"We have a really great lineup this year, I know we say that every year, but it just continues to get better," said Cross Lanes branch librarian and festival co-chair Brittany Addis. "We've got a little something for everybody this year, it doesn't matter what genre you're into."

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you