HUNTINGTON — Four radio and TV professionals, including Steve Cotton, “the Voice of the Herd,” will be inducted into the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame on Oct. 16 at the Museum of Radio and Technology in Huntington.
The ceremony will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. over many radio stations across the state. Limited seating is available at the museum, which is on Florence Avenue in the Harveytown district.
Tom Resler, the Museum’s Hall of Fame committee chairman, said that the selection committee had a talented field of individuals from which to choose.
“They have demonstrated excellence in the field of broadcasting — in front of the cameras, on the mic or behind the scenes — many of them as lifelong careers,” he said in a news release announcing the awards.
The 2021 Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductees are:
Mike McVay. President of McVay Media, McVay is a 40-year programmer with national and local consulting, management, ownership, sales, programming and on-air experience, starting in Moundsville, West Virginia, as program director/morning personality of WEIF in 1974. He then shifted to PD/morning personality at WNEU/Wheeling. From there, he went to PD/morning personality at WCHS in Charleston.
Steve Cotton. Cotton is in his 24th season as the radio voice of the Herd and his 27th year overall as a member of the Marshall broadcast crew. In August of 1996, Marshall handed Cotton its play-by-play microphone. Cotton is entrenched as “the Voice of the Herd,” a job he held more than twice as long as anyone else in that school’s history
Chris Lawrence. The morning voice of the Morning News on MetroNews has been associated with West Virginia Radio Corporation for more than two decades. The native of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, joined the company as an anchor at WAJR in Morgantown in 1990.
Rod Jackson. Jackson is an alumnus of Washington State University, where he studied journalism. His career in news took him across the country and all over the world. Jackson was the news director at WOWK-TV, which was his pride and joy. Jackson was news director at WBRE in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania, before accepting the job as news director at WOWK, bringing more than 40 years of experience with him to the Charleston-Huntington market.
