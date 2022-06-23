HUNTINGTON — June is LGBTQ Pride Month, and there is still time to celebrate as the final weekend approaches.
The last weekend of June features two Pride events. Cicada Books & Coffee in Huntington is celebrating with an event called 14th St. W. Loud & Proud from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 24. In Putnam County, the nonprofit Putnam Pride WV is hosting a Putnam Pride event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
The 14th St. W. Loud & Proud event will feature activities all evening including party games, food from local vendors, a Polaroid photo booth and more. At 6 p.m. the Central City Gazebo will have live music performances, comedy shows and drag performances. This will last until 9:30 p.m.
Cicada Books owner Dawn Hilbert said the idea started when she and a friend talked about how they think there should be more events, festivals and outdoor activities in the area.
“So that was our brainchild … we decided to have (this) Pride event. And we have a lot of people that are staff and shoppers here that are in the (LGBTQ) community. And so, you know, it seemed like a good fit. So, we’re just trying to bring more activities and fun things to do to this strip of the street,” said Hilbert.
Putnam Pride WV is a new organization hosting its first event Saturday. They are inviting people to join together on Main Street in Hurricane for their featured information and resource vendors. With temperatures forecast to be over 90 degrees that day, two local churches will be present to pass out water and Popsicles.
They also are inviting people to participate in an open mic session to sing and perform whatever they would like and will also feature a few guest speakers.
Local businesses also came together to celebrate Pride Month by participating in a window display competition sponsored by Rainbow Pride of West Virginia. The 2022 Show Your Pride window display contest in conjunction with FestivALL in Charleston has businesses across the state decorating for Pride Month. Voting was set to close Thursday.
