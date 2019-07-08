CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Humanities Council, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, serves West Virginia through grants and direct programs in the humanities. The Humanities Council budgets over $800,000 for grants and programs each year. A variety of grants are offered to nonprofit organizations that support educational programming. Humanities Council minigrants, which support projects that request $1,500 or less, are offered four times per year. The next Humanities Council minigrant deadline is Oct, 1, 2019.
The West Virginia Humanities Council recently awarded five mini-grants with one going to Cabell County while Kanawha County received two grants. Grants awarded locally were:
Marshall University Research Corp, "Native American Heritage Month Reading" (Cabell County)
South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau, "Chemical Valley: Union Carbide and the Shaping of the Kanawha," exhibit (Kanawha County)
West Virginia Returned Peace Corps Volunteers, "Oral History Archives Project" (Kanawha County)
For more information as well as grant guidelines and applications are also available on the Humanities Council website, www.wvhumanities.org.