CHARLESTON — Each year the Lions Clubs of West Virginia provide the opportunity for several students to travel abroad.

This year, six travel grants of $1,600 will be awarded to students in grades 10-12 or a recent graduate, toward a four- to six-week cultural exchange to countries such as Austria, Switzerland, France, Germany, Finland, Japan, Italy, Peru or Australia during the summer of 2024. Destination countries are not limited to those listed above. Application deadline is Nov. 10.

