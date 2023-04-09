CHARLESTON — Garrett Balog of Charleston and Seth Glazer of Huntington were recently awarded $5,000 scholarships from the West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association’s (WVNLA) Marcus W. Rennix Memorial Scholarship program.
The students were presented the scholarships at the association’s Feb. 22 Winter Symposium.
Balog is a junior studying Horticulture at West Virginia University. He graduated from Mooresville Senior High School in North Carolina.
Glazer attends Columbus State Community College and is majoring in Landscape Design and Management. He is a graduate of Huntington High School.
Julie Robinson, WVNLA executive director, said the association considers on a rolling basis scholarship funding for West Virginia students studying horticulture, landscape architecture and nursery and greenhouse management. She said students must be in-state residents who have completed half the required courses in ornamental horticulture or landscape architecture and maintained at least a 2.5 grade point average.
Robinson encourages other students who meet the criteria to apply for the educational funds. Information can be found at WVNLA’s website: https://wvnla.org/scholarships/
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.