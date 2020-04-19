CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Nursing Scholarship Program, which provides awards to Licensed Practical Nursing, Registered Nursing, graduate and LPN teaching certificate students in exchange for service in West Virginia, is now accepting applications for the 2020-21 academic year.
To qualify for a scholarship, a nursing student must be a West Virginia resident, enrolled in an accredited West Virginia nursing program, and meet specific GPA requirements. In addition, they must agree to fulfill an in-state service obligation, which varies based on the type of nursing.
The service obligation full-time requirement can be met through more than one form of employment and all service obligations must be verified by the West Virginia Center for Nursing.
The application will remain open until June 1, 2020. It can be found online at http://wvcenterfornursing.org/wvcfn-scholarship/ along with additional information.