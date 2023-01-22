The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Entries will be accepted through March 31 for the 2023 PBS Kids Writers Contest.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Public Broadcasting is accepting entries for the 2023 Writers Contest now through March 31.

The contest is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

