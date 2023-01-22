CHARLESTON — West Virginia Public Broadcasting is accepting entries for the 2023 Writers Contest now through March 31.
The contest is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Some mixed winter precipitation possible early. Cloudy with periods of light rain. High 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
A steady light rain early transitioning to showers of rain and snow later at night. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.
Updated: January 22, 2023 @ 12:36 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Public Broadcasting is accepting entries for the 2023 Writers Contest now through March 31.
The contest is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Entries should be mailed to West Virginia Public Broadcasting, 600 Capitol Street, Charleston, WV, 25301. You can visit wvpublic.org/education for details, entry forms and a downloadable Brainstorming Kit.
“The annual WVPB Writers contest is one of my favorite times of the year,” WVPB Education Director Maggie Holley said in a news release. “I love reading stories that bring a student’s imagination to life! We receive entries from all over our great state, and I am always impressed at the creativity and talent of West Virginia’s youngest artists and illustrators.”
Winners will be announced in April and are invited to attend a celebration in Charleston. Select winners will be invited to animate their story with support from the production team at West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.