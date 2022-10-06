The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MILTON — Pumpkins from palm-sized to thousand-pound behemoths — and in every form, from pie to cupcakes to ice cream to crafts — are just part of the fun planned for the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, today through Sunday, Oct. 9, at Milton’s Pumpkin Park.

This year’s music lineup is headlined by Eastern Kentucky’s Laid Back Country Picker and his beloved wife Luna, fresh off the pair opening for Tyler Childers at the famed and acclaimed Red Rocks music venue in Colorado at the base of the Rocky Mountains.

