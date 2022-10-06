MILTON — Pumpkins from palm-sized to thousand-pound behemoths — and in every form, from pie to cupcakes to ice cream to crafts — are just part of the fun planned for the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, today through Sunday, Oct. 9, at Milton’s Pumpkin Park.
This year’s music lineup is headlined by Eastern Kentucky’s Laid Back Country Picker and his beloved wife Luna, fresh off the pair opening for Tyler Childers at the famed and acclaimed Red Rocks music venue in Colorado at the base of the Rocky Mountains.
Festival tickets are $5 for today and Friday and $10 for Saturday and Sunday. Featured events will include kids’ activities, arts and crafts vendors of all kinds and live music by multiple bands every day. More information can be found at wvpumpkinpark.com.
The live music at the festival begins at 1 p.m. today and lasts until the aforementioned Laid Back Country Picker takes the stage tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Today’s other acts include The Kanawha Boys Bluegrass Band at 1 p.m., the Hillbilly Drive Band at 4 p.m., and a showing of the “Adams Family II” movie at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday, Oct. 7, the Mountain Oyster Cult band appears at 1:30 p.m. followed by the Another Round band at 4:30 p.m. and Non Friction headlining at 7 p.m. Saturday will feature Branson Tolliver kicking off the entertainment in the morning at 9:30 a.m. with the Classic Groove Band adding to the fun at 1 p.m. After those sets, Emmy Davis takes the stage at 3 p.m. followed by Corduroy Brown at 5 p.m. and Ultra Sound at 7:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon will feature Robert Tripett and the Starlight Band at 12 p.m. followed by the New Heights Collective performing at 4:30 p.m.
Throughout the festival, there will be plenty to do for kids of all ages. Appearing multiple times a day throughout the event will be the Dino Roar Show, which brings the dinosaurs of 65 million years ago to life with human-filled dinosaur costumes and hosts who teach about the Jurassic Era in a fun way.
The Wild World of Animals show will take place multiple times a day at the Milton Food Fair Special Events Area at Pumpkin Park, and Mr. Puppet will perform throughout the festival on the Milton Performing Arts Center front porch.
Other events featured at the Pumpkin Festival will be the presentation titled “Mary Todd Lincoln — For Such A Time As This,” which will take place multiple times a day in the Milton Performing Arts Center building. The Cabell County Sherriff’s K-9 Police Dog demonstration will also be on hand, happening Thursday, Friday and Saturday at noon and at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.
After the largest pumpkins to be grown in this area are put on display from Thursday on, Sunday finds the impressive pumpkins up for sale at the annual Giant Pumpkin Auction held at 2:15 p.m. at the Ohio Valley Bank Outdoor Stage for those who want to go into the Halloween season with a truly huge pumpkin spectacle on your porch.
The 2022 Pumpkin Festival closes at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights and at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Before those ending times, however, there will be rides and arts and crafts to peruse and foods of all kinds for the festival goer.
