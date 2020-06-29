CHARLESTON — The West Virginia State Museum, in the Culture Center at the State Capitol Complex, will reopen its doors to visitors on Tuesday, July 7. The museum will operate under normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The maximum occupancy allowed in the state museum will be limited to 52 people. Visitors will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines at all times. Museum staff will wear face coverings and will follow special cleaning guidelines. All visitors are encouraged to wear a face covering and will have their temperature taken upon entry. They also will also be asked to fill out the West Virginia State Visitor COVID-19 Screening Form.
The West Virginia State Museum Gift Shop also will open on July 7 and resume normal business hours, Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 304-558-0220.