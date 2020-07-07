This summer, the West Virginia Storytelling Guild will continue to offer innovative, on-line storytelling performances on Zoom the second Monday of each month.
This month, the concert will take place on July 13. The concerts are free and open to the public. To join, go to the zoom.us website and enter the meeting number 838-0709-2956. There is no password needed.
The storytelling concerts are now on the Zoom platform known as webinar. Event organizers explained that the Webinar platform provides more control. The audience is not seen, just the performers. Zoom is one of several platforms available for on-line group meetings. If you do not already have Zoom, just go to zoom.us and download the software. It will then direct you to join a meeting and you simply put in the Meeting ID number, 838-0709-2956. Sometimes a password is required, but in the case of these Storytelling Concerts, no password will be required. However, if you do not have this capability on your computer or prefer to call in, you may call 312-626-6799 and enter the Meeting ID.
The July concert will feature Mikalena Zuckett, president of the WV Storytelling Guild as the emcee and four storytellers. This month’s lineup of tellers demonstrates how far the West Virginia Storytelling Guild reaches. Two of the tellers are from West Virginia: Karen Vuranch, of Fayetteville and Gil Meyer of Hampshire County. The other two tellers hail from neighboring states: Lyn Ford is from Columbus, Ohio, and Gail N. Herman lives in Massachusetts, but has connections to Garrett County, Maryland, which borders West Virginia.
All four of the storytellers featured in July have had extensive careers in storytelling.
All of the WV Storytelling Guild concerts on Zoom are free and open the public. For more information about this storytelling concert or future events, contact Karen Vuranch at kvuranch@concord.edu.