CEREDO — Westmoreland Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored the Ceredo Police Department with a “Salute to Service,” spotlighting the town’s officers for their service to the community.
According to Westmoreland Chapter DAR Regent Marilyn Oppenheimer, the initiative of the DAR “Salute to Service” is a way for the organization to show its appreciation for those who serve, protect and defend our country and neighborhoods.
Anthony Poston, Stephen Adams, Matthew Chapman, Matthew Thompson, Steve Amis and Jake Skeens were presented with a certificate for their “faithful protection and defense of Ceredo, West Virginia and Our Country.” Westmoreland Chapter DAR also honored the U.S. veterans on the force with a certificate for their “Service, Valor and Sacrifice to Our Country,” as well.
The Ceredo officers who are veterans are Anthony Poston, Stephen Adams, Matthew Chapman and Steve Amis.
“Our law enforcement means so much to us and their service does not go unnoticed,” Oppenheimer said in a news release. “We appreciate them, their families and the sacrifices they make every day. They never know what they will face when they start their day. This is just a small token from Westmoreland DAR to let them know how much they mean to us.”
The DAR is a nonprofit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization. For over 130 years, its members have dedicated themselves and their efforts to many causes, among them historical preservation, promotion of education, and encouragement of patriotic endeavors. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution can join DAR.
Westmoreland Chapter meets regularly at the Ceredo Community Center where they have their headquarters but is meeting by Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information on the work of the DAR and how to become a Westmoreland Chapter DAR member, contact Registrar Wylma Skean at skean@marshall.edu or Regent Marilyn Oppenheimer at marilyn3_ky@yahoo.com.