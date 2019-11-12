HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington.

Capt. Ray Cornwell, Huntington Police Department, will present the crime report for Westmoreland. Guest speaker will be Mike Short who will provide an update on the memorial bricks and future plans for the area around the “Welcome to Westmoreland” sign at Camden and Auburn roads.

The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 304-429-2428.

