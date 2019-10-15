HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road in Huntington.
Capt. Ray Cornwell of the Huntington Police Department will give the crime report for Westmoreland. Guest speaker will be Jason Fry, Wayne County assistant prosecutor and attorney for the Wayne County Commission.
Members are asked to bring non-perishable food items for the Spring Valley Presbyterian Church Food Pantry.
The meeting is open to the public.