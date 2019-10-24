HUNTINGTON — The members of the Westmoreland Quilt Blockers are putting on quite a show at the Cabell County Public Library during the month of October, the theme of which is “Quilters Got Talent.”
Quilters always want to try new techniques and are eager to meet new friends who also quilt. Some quilters sew to see the colors blend together in a lovely pattern; some sew because sitting at the sewing machine relaxes them; some sew in order to get to the actual quilting part of the process. Whatever the reason, these quilts come together in an array of different patterns and styles and can be viewed by the public at the Cabell County Library from October 1-31, during normal operating hours, at no charge.
Quilts and pictures depict the work this guild has put forth during the year, says Sue C. Atkinson. Pamphlets are available to lead visitors through the stories of the quilts.
Quilts are hanging to honor mothers and grandmothers who quilted for necessity, cutting quilt blocks with cardboard templates and scissors — not the modern plastic templates and rotary cutters available today. Most of these were quilted by hand, with the women enjoying the neighbors’ visits when they came to help.
Quilts in red, white, and blue have been sewn by Westmoreland Quilt Blockers members to be presented to veterans who have served their country. Others in patriotic colors have been sewn and given for the Honor Flight for veterans who are going to see the wall in Washington, D.C., according to Atkinson.
Pictures show proud fill-in grandmothers with quilts made especially for Lily’s Place, a haven for babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.
The library, located at 455 9th St. in Huntington, is open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.