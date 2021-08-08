HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association and the West Huntington Organization will co-sponsor an event Monday, Aug. 16, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank.
At 5:45 p.m., Sgt. Eddie Prichard and Sgt. Jeff Sexton, from the Huntington Police Department, will offer fingerprinting of preschool-age children and students of Central City and Kellogg elementary schools. Each child must be accompanied by a parent/grandparent or legal guardian, who will be given the fingerprints of the child.
At 6:30 p.m., there will be a general meeting with a demonstration by Officer Joe Denning and canine officer Fritz.
Both sessions are for current residents of Westmoreland and West Huntington. Special invited guests are local, county and state government officials representing the areas. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.