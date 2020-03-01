HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will sponsor a rummage and hot dog sale on Friday and Saturday, March 13-14, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former site of the Camden Road United Bank.

The rummage sale will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Two hot dogs, chips and dessert will be available for $5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. For to-go orders, call Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823.

Proceeds from sales go toward the charitable activities of the club, including the two $1,000 college scholarships given to Spring Valley High School seniors each year.

For more information, contact Beverly Beldon, president, at 304-429-2108.

