HUNTINGTON - The Executive Board of the Westmoreland Woman's Club is hosting a tailgate party on Thursday, Sept. 12 starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland Woman's Club building at 2962 Bradley Road in Huntington, behind the Camden Road United Bank.

Members are encouraged to join in the fun by wearing their favorite team colors and bringing their rabbit's foot. There will be a preview of the projects for the coming year and a surprise or two.

All proceeds of the club's activities go toward funding of their charity projects, including two annual $1,000 college scholarships for Spring Valley High School seniors.

For more information on the club, contact Beverly Beldon, president, at 304-429-2108.

