HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank.
Hostesses for the Christmas celebration will be Beverly Beldon and Marlene Thacker. Devotion will be by Debra Ward, and pledge to the flag will be led by Marlene Thacker. Members are asked to bring items for gift bags for the residents of the Westmoreland Senior Center, a project led by Ethel Betts, chairwoman of Community Affairs.
Questions may be directed to Beverly Beldon, president, at 304-429-2108.