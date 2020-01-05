HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building.

Devotion will be by Candi Parsley; pledge to the flag by Courtney Parsley. Gean’e Revely, with the Lupus Support Group, will be guest speaker. The hostess committee will be Freeda Crockett, chairwoman, with Joyce Clark, Sandi Martin and Carole Boster.

For more information on the club, contact Beverly Beldon, president, at 304-429-2108.

