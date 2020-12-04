HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will hold its annual Christmas Party on Thursday, Dec. 10, at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road in Huntington. Club members are asked to bring items to fill Christmas bags for residents of the Westmoreland Senior Center.
Members will enjoy a dinner hosted by Beverly Beldon and Marlene Thacker. Debra Ward will present the devotion with the pledge to the flag led by Marlene Thacker. Prizes will be awarded for those wearing the ugliest Christmas sweaters. For more information, contact club president, Beverly Beldon, at 304-429-2108.