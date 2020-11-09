Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the clubhouse located at 2962 Bradley Road, behind the former United Bank building on Camden Road, Huntington.

Guest speaker will be Teresa Boyes, chief of volunteer services at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Hostesses will be Beverly Beldon and Marlene Thacker. Pledge to the flag will be led by Beverly Beldon.

Facial masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. For more information, contact President Beverly Beldon at 304-429-2108.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.