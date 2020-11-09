HUNTINGTON — The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the clubhouse located at 2962 Bradley Road, behind the former United Bank building on Camden Road, Huntington.
Guest speaker will be Teresa Boyes, chief of volunteer services at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center. Hostesses will be Beverly Beldon and Marlene Thacker. Pledge to the flag will be led by Beverly Beldon.
Facial masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. For more information, contact President Beverly Beldon at 304-429-2108.