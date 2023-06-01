This combination of album cover images shows, clockwise from top left, “Life Is Like a Song," featuring eight never-before-heard recordings by Kenny Rogers, “But Here We Are" by Foo Fighters, the first album since the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins, "Shadow Kingdom" by Bob Dylan and “Pour It Out Into the Night” by The Revivalists. (UMe/Roswell Records-RCA Records/Columbia Records-Legacy Recordings and Concord Records via AP)
This combination of images shows promotional art for “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge,”premiering Tuesday on NBC, left, “FDR,"a miniseries premiering Monday, May 29 on History, center, and "The Idol," a series premiering Sunday, June 4 on HBO. (NBC/History/HBO via AP)
This combination of photos shows promotional art for “The American Gladiators Documentary,” a two-part film by ESPN’s award-winning “30 for 30” series, premiering Tuesday, left, the film “Reality,” coming to HBO and Max on Monday, May 29, center, and “Shooting Stars,” debuting exclusively on Peacock on Friday, June 2. (ESPN/HBO/Peacock via AP)
Abel Tesfaye, left, and Lily-Rose Depp pose for photographers at the photo call for the television series 'The Idol' at the 76th international television series festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
This combination of album cover images shows, clockwise from top left, “Life Is Like a Song," featuring eight never-before-heard recordings by Kenny Rogers, “But Here We Are" by Foo Fighters, the first album since the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins, "Shadow Kingdom" by Bob Dylan and “Pour It Out Into the Night” by The Revivalists. (UMe/Roswell Records-RCA Records/Columbia Records-Legacy Recordings and Concord Records via AP)
HONS
This combination of images shows promotional art for “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge,”premiering Tuesday on NBC, left, “FDR,"a miniseries premiering Monday, May 29 on History, center, and "The Idol," a series premiering Sunday, June 4 on HBO. (NBC/History/HBO via AP)
HONS
This combination of photos shows promotional art for “The American Gladiators Documentary,” a two-part film by ESPN’s award-winning “30 for 30” series, premiering Tuesday, left, the film “Reality,” coming to HBO and Max on Monday, May 29, center, and “Shooting Stars,” debuting exclusively on Peacock on Friday, June 2. (ESPN/HBO/Peacock via AP)
Abel Tesfaye, left, and Lily-Rose Depp pose for photographers at the photo call for the television series 'The Idol' at the 76th international television series festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Foo Fighters and some lost songs by the late Kenny Rogers, a new gritty HBO series from “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson called “The Idol” starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. LeBron James’s origin story is dramatized in the film “Shooting Stars” and ESPN’s award-winning “30 for 30” series returns with “The American Gladiators Documentary,” a two-part film examining the history of the former syndicated reality-competition show. There’s also a release of Bob Dylan re-recordings of old songs that will have fans
There’s new music from Foo Fighters, the buzzy HBO series “The Idol” starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd and a documentary about the breakthrough TV show “American Gladiators” among the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.