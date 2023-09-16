The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Austin Meyers

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto Foundation has announced the establishment of the Future for Scioto County Scholarship Fund created by Ohio State University senior Austin Meyers for the benefit of local students throughout Scioto County.

A 2020 graduate of Wheelersburg High School, Meyers is one of a number of young people in the area who have started new scholarship funds at the Scioto Foundation in recent years because they want to give back to their home community, according to a news release.

