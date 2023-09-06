The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Recreation-Recruiting Thrillseekers
Buy Now

In this 2012 photo, whitewater rafters are shown rafting the lower New River Gorge, near Fayetteville, W.Va.

 File photo | HD Media

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Whitewater rafting season opens at Gauley River on Friday, Sept. 8, and continues every weekend through mid-October.

Every fall, visitors from around the world head to the Gauley River for whitewater as Summersville Lake is drawn down at 2,800 cubic feet per second (cfs) to create close to 100 rapids – including nine Class V – in 26 miles. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases water via Summersville Dam Fridays through Mondays.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you