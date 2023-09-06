FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — Whitewater rafting season opens at Gauley River on Friday, Sept. 8, and continues every weekend through mid-October.
Every fall, visitors from around the world head to the Gauley River for whitewater as Summersville Lake is drawn down at 2,800 cubic feet per second (cfs) to create close to 100 rapids – including nine Class V – in 26 miles. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases water via Summersville Dam Fridays through Mondays.
Release dates this year are Sept. 8-11, 15-18, 22-25, Sept. 29-Oct. 2 and Oct. 6-8, 14-15 and 21-22.
Gauley rafting is typically classified in two sections: theUpperandLower. The Upper Gauley starts just below Summersville Dam and drops more than 335 feet in fewer than 13 miles, creating the most intense whitewater on the river and one of the most challenging whitewater experiences in the world. The 12-mile Lower Gauley is slightly less intense, but still extremely challenging, with 70 rapids.
“For many people, waiting for rafting on West Virginia’s Gauley River to arrive is reminiscent of that long stretch in December waiting for Christmas,” said Roger Wilson, CEO ofAdventures on the Gorge(AOTG), in a news release. “Our own employees are just as excited with our guides especially anticipating opening day.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.