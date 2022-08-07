HUNTINGTON — Tickets are on sale now for The Wild Ramp’s largest annual fundraiser, the Farm to Table Dinner.
The evening event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., outside the market at 555 14th St. W., on Oct. 8.
“The Wild Ramp is a nonprofit farmers market, and it is our organization’s mission to grow and support a vibrant economy and community for local food, food products and artisan goods,” said Market Director Shelly Keeney. “As with all of our events, we use the Farm to Table Dinner to showcase our producers and their goods to the community. We believe in the importance of purchasing and consuming local food, and this is a celebration of the fall harvest and the hardworking, dedicated farmers who grow (and) produce food in our region.”
The evening’s menu will be prepared by The Wild Ramp’s Harvest Kitchen manager, Jedediah Thornburgh, using locally sourced ingredients from market producers. Musical entertainment will be announced.
“We received a lot of compliments on Chef Jedediah’s menu last year, and so it was an easy decision for us to ask him to do the cooking again this year,” Keeney said. “For those that might not be familiar with the Harvest Kitchen, it is a program that enables The Wild Ramp to create our own line of prepared food products using local ingredients from our producers that they might have in abundance. Market customers can regularly find freezer meals, breads, soups and other food products made by the Harvest Kitchen on our shelves. But with this event, you’re really able to get a complete taste of what Chef Jedediah can do with the local products we sell.”
Coffee will be provided by Cicada Books & Coffee.
Tickets are $85 per person and include a five-course meal and a complimentary drink ticket for wine or beer. Tickets are available online at wildramp.org/upcoming- events/farm-to-table-dinner-2022 or at the market.
Proceeds from the Farm to Table Dinner support community programs and The Wild Ramp’s sustainability in the community.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. Levels range from $250 to $2,000. Interested businesses and organizations can contact The Wild Ramp’s development coordinator, Leah Lowe, at wildrampdevelopment@gmail.com for more information.
