HUNTINGTON — Charlotte Riestenberg, development coordinator at the Wild Ramp in the heart of Central City in Huntington, is asking individuals and businesses to consider making a donation to support its market and programs.
“The Wild Ramp encourages donations of $500 until March 15, 2021, to receive a $250 Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) Tax Credit,” Riestenberg said. “All NIP donations will be earmarked for our SNAP Stretch Program for increased access to healthy, local food.”
Tri-State Local Foods Inc., dba The Wild Ramp, is a year-round, nonprofit 501©(3) farmers market with a mission to provide a viable economic outlet for local food producers while providing consumers access to locally grown agricultural products, Riestenberg explained.
“The Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) is a tax credit program that allows 501©(3) charitable organizations to distribute tax credit vouchers for donations,” she said. “Individuals or businesses can apply for vouchers. Contributions can be in the form of cash, personal property, real estate, stock and in-kind professional services.”
Reistenberg says the minimum eligible donation is $500.
To get started, contact Riestenberg at 304-918-3628 or email development@wildramp.org.
