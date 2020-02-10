HUNTINGTON — The Better Beer Coalition will host its third annual winter festival this weekend, this time focusing on India Pale Ales (IPAs), the most popular craft beer style in the United States.
The Wild & Wonderful Winter IPA Festival takes place from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, in the storage warehouse at Black Sheep Harley-Davidson, located at 408 4th St. in downtown Huntington.
Tickets, which are $50, are on sale now for the event, which is smaller and more intimate than the BBC's highly attended summer festival, Rails & Ales. The winter event also is considered a niche festival, because each year, it features a different style of beer. Past festivals highlighted sours and wild ales and ciders.
The Better Beer Coalition was established in 2013 with the goal of promoting a craft beer culture in the area and to improve access to craft beer by demonstrating the local demand to craft breweries and distributors. This will be 10th festival that the group has organized.
On Saturday, attendees can samples some of 50 available beers in a variety of flavors and styles, like Hazy, East Coast, Double, Black and New England IPAs.
West Virginia breweries attending are Big Timber, The Peddler, Weathered Ground, Stumptown Ales, High Ground, Chestnut, Bad Shepherd, Short Story, Parkersburg and Greenbrier Valley. Regional and national breweries that will participate are Country Boy, Bell’s, BrewDog, Dogfish Head, Great Lakes, Voodoo, Sierra Nevada and more. The list of participating breweries is updated every day.
Southside Sliders and Scootin Noodles will be on site selling food and Brand Yourself and Full Circle Gifts and Goods will be on site selling merchandise.
Tickets may be purchased through EventBrite or via the event's Facebook page. There will be no refunds and anyone who attends must have a ticket, a photo ID and be over 21 years of age.